Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 9 trailer: Meredith returns!

We recognize fully that we are going to be waiting until March to see Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 9 arrive, and 100% that is a long time. With that, is there any silver lining at all?

Well, for the time being, let’s just go ahead and say this: We are going to have a chance to see Meredith again! This is obviously not a shock, given that it’s been confirmed for a good while now that Ellen Pompeo would be turning up again before the season concludes. She’s not going to be in every episode, though — given that the episode 9 promo was more of a teaser for the entire second part of the season, there’s no guarantee that she will be directly in the next installment. You could be waiting a while.

Now, here is the one thing that we will go ahead and say here — no matter when we have a chance to see Meredith come back into the show, our hope is that she does eventually get to the other side of things when it comes to Richard and Catherine. Much of the promo was about the fact that she kept the truth about Catherine’s condition from him. Really, this was all a way to ensure that she fulfilled her duty as a doctor; yet, this situation is complicated and messy. Meredith has broken the rules before!

Obviously, the central point of this story is to watch two characters try to navigate a delicate patch in their relationship after knowing each other for decades. Given how few shows have characters who have been on-screen together for such a long span of time, it is a unique opportunity for the writers to showcase that. We get it and yet, we also want to move forward.

Related – Is there any chance that we’re going to be seeing Yasuda back on Grey’s Anatomy at some point?

What do you most want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 9 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







