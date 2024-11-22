Grey’s Anatomy season 21: Midori Francis on possible Mika return

After last night’s departure from Grey’s Anatomy season 21, is there any chance that we’ll see Midori Francis again?

As with almost any other situation on TV, this is a hard question to answer — mostly because there are a ton of different ways to look at it! From the vantage point of the performer, we tend to think that she’ll be in demand for other jobs and you have to make the schedule work. That is a challenge. Also, there is the added component here of having to find the right story for it. Of course, we would love to see something more between her and Jules, but the reality here is that it is hard given why Yasuda left in the first place. After what happened to her sister, being in the Grey Sloan was too hard for her. It is hard to imagine that this is going to change anytime soon.

With that very thing in mind, we’re not shocked at all by what Francis said to Deadline when asked whether or not she would come back:

I think Mika has a lot of healing to do, and she’s going to go home and do that. In the back of my mind, because I know how passionate she is about what she does, do I think and do I hope that she will find a way to use this grief as a way to continue pursuing caring for other people? Yes, I do.

As far as returning to Grey’s, I would be so delighted. These people and this world has become part of my trajectory of acting families, and I would be absolutely delighted to return. I don’t know if Mika would, I think for Mika it would be triggering.

You could make the case for, at the very least, a brief guest return — but because of the reason why she left, we do recognize that it would be difficult. It is hard to view this situation otherwise.

Related – See more of when Grey’s Anatomy is going to be returning to ABC right now

What do you think — should we see Mika Yasuda back on Grey’s Anatomy?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







