Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 9 return date at ABC

Following what you see tonight on ABC, do you want to get a Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 9 return date? What about chatter on the show’s future?

Well, the most important thing we should note here is rather simple: You are going to be waiting a while to see what’s next. Think in terms of Thursday, March 6. The medical drama is going to be a part of the same lineup as it was this fall, which also includes the likes of 9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey.

As for what the future holds for Grey’s Anatomy, remember that Ellen Pompeo is still going to be back in some capacity as Meredith Grey and you don’t have to worry about that. Instead, wonder about a wide array of other subjects in the interim, including just what could be happening with everyone else at the hospital. With Levi’s exit there are some things that will be different there and yet, the tone and the nature of the stories will remain the same. We still will have a lot of nostalgia, and there of course relationships that will evolve slowly over time.

Now, we just have to wait and see whatever the long-term future of the show is going to be. We don’t get the sense at the moment that season 21 is the final one and yet, we recognize that the ratings are down in the later timeslot. We are going to have to wait and see whatever the future holds for the show, but it does at least perform really well on streaming. It’s also a valuable institution. We recognize that we are probably closer to the end of the series than the beginning at this point, so we just hope that ABC does right by it no matter how much time is left.

