Grey’s Anatomy season 21: Jake Borelli on leaving, Levi’s impact

We knew entering Grey’s Anatomy season 21 that Jake Borelli would be leaving the show and Levi at some point. Meanwhile, we also know that it was not his choice to do so. Sometimes in the present-day world of TV, these exits happen for a number of reasons. In this case, it was seemingly due to budget with the show moving back an hour.

Why get rid of Levi over some other characters? That is where things get pretty tricky, given that there are plenty of reasons to keep him around. It’s hard to even wade into those waters, but we will say that he was one of the most relatable people in the hospital, especially when you think about him overcoming personal struggles and insecurities.

Just in case you needed more clarification that it was 100% not Borelli’s choice to depart the series, just look at some of his thoughts on the matter to The Hollywood Reporter:

I was heartbroken. Honestly, it was pretty devastating, especially because I love him so much, and I see what this sort of representation on TV, especially on a show as big as Grey’s, has done to people all around the world. I’m constantly hearing stories from queer people all around the world who either finally feel seen by this show, or even parents of queer kids saying that they now finally have the language to talk to their kids about their queerness. And so, yeah, knowing that that story was gonna come to an end, especially in the political climate that we’re in right now, was tough…

It goes without saying here, but the hope is that Levi’s impact will still be felt even after the character leaves. The last thing that we really want at this point is for him to just be forgotten about, especially with characters like Jo who felt like he was one of the best friends they could possibly have.

Related – Is there still a chance that Levi returns to Grey’s Anatomy at some point?

What are you going to miss the most about Levi on Grey’s Anatomy?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







