Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 8 promo: The hostage crisis

If there is any one thing that can be said about Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 8 based on the promo alone, it is this: The writers want you going through it. How else can you describe what is poised to transpire?

First and foremost, let’s take a second to address Yasuda. The preview indicates that Midori Francis’ character will be out of the hospital and yet, she’s not going to be doing well at all. Inevitably, she is going to blame herself for the death of her sister Chloe, especially after doing everything to help her during chemo. She also may not be letting anyone in, and that is a huge problem in itself as another crisis starts to unravel across the city of Seattle: A devastating heat wave.

Oh, and if all of this was not enough for what is being billed as the fall finale, remember that there’s going to be some sort of devastating hostage crisis that could end up claiming some lives as well! In particular, the promo makes us worried about Jo and Lucas, who are are a convenience store at the time a robbery kicks off. Where things go from here could be unpredictable but at this point, we hardly think that we’re heading off in some positive place.

Now, let’s just go ahead and send good vibes out into the universe that nothing happens to Lucas, Jo, or her babies. Given that we just lost Chloe and spent a good chunk of Thursday thinking that Yasuda could die, Grey’s Anatomy does not need any more tragedy.

Just remember this…

We are about to get the fall finale and by virtue of that alone, it does feel abundantly clear that there will be some sort of cliffhanger and/or tease for what else is next.

