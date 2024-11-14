Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 8: Facing the heat

As we get ourselves prepared to see Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 8, we hope that you are ready for something big. “Drop It Like It’s Hot” will be the last installment before a particularly long hiatus, and you should prepare for some big swings.

Is there going to be a cliffhanger? Are the producers going to put yet another life in danger? Well, for the time being, these are possibilities we have to entertainment based on what the show has done over the years. Of course, some of this sounds insane — would the writers really do something crazy like this after what we just saw with Yasuda? Well, we don’t put anything past them, given that this is the same show who has killed off multiple characters at the same time.

Below, you can see the full Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 8 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

In the midst of a deadly heat wave, the team at Grey Sloan struggles to keep up with an overwhelming amount of patients. Amelia and Winston face a challenging surgery, while Jo and Lucas run an errand for the hospital that takes an unexpected turn. Watch episodes next day on Hulu.

The heat wave is going to be the focal point for what you see over the course of this episode, mostly due to the fact that we have seen a wide array of different weather disasters over the past several years and they all end in some sort of gnarly fashion. The other stories that we can see moving forward could be interesting in their own way … but how will some of those play out?

The biggest thing that we have to hope for entering this particular episode is just that it finds a way to get people talking. After all, the live ratings have been down this season.

