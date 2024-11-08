Jake Borelli leaving Grey’s Anatomy, Levi Schmitt; when?

We knew that Jake Borelli was going to be leading Grey’s Anatomy and his character of Levi Schmitt at some point; now, we know it’s coming soon.

How soon? Well, based on the end of tonight’s episode, it feels like we’re going to be seeing the character’s departure from Seattle as soon as next week. We know that his passion is peds, and that is not something that he is going to be able to do in the capacity he wants in Seattle. Sure, he could be an attending, but not in the way in which he wants. He’s got a great opportunity to further his career in Austin.

So why is the actor leaving? From all we can gather, this feels like a casualty of Grey’s Anatomy moving back to 10:00 p.m. Eastern this year and needing to save money. It is a sad reality of this world, but we should note that the producers do seem open to bringing him back.

Even though Jake has not been on the show anywhere near as long as some other actors, he has become a really important part of the show and the ensemble. There are also not too many people who are left from his crop of interns, so people like him and Helm are so appreciated.

If there is more danger ahead…

Well, the cliffhanger made it clear that Yasuda could be in grave danger — and we know that Midori Francis could be leaving the show pretty soon here as well. She got in a car accident at the end of the episode, a clear result of burnout. It has also been reported that Yasuda could come back after her departure, as well, which makes us feel like she could end up being okay in the end.

