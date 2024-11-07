Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 7: ‘If You Leave…’

Next week Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 7 is going to bring us “If You Leave,” but what in the world does that mean?

It is true that most of the titles for the medical drama are song references, but there is often another significant meaning to them. This may prove to be Levi’s final episode — or, at least it is a possibility. It is also far from a shock, as there has been chatter about a Jake Borelli exit for some time. (As for the reasoning behind this, it may be due to the network/studio tightening the purse-strings, especially with the show airing at a later timeslot.)

Now, the good news is that even if Levi departs Grey’s Anatomy, it may not be a goodbye forever. there is still always a chance that the character comes back at some other point down the road.

For more on this particular story and what that looks like, go ahead and check out the full season 21 episode 7 synopsis below:

The doctors at Grey Sloan must put aside their emotions under intense circumstances. Levi asks James a shocking question that could impact their future.

This will certainly prove to be one of the more emotional episodes this season and yet, we don’t want to speak on too many superlatives for the time being. After all, this is a show that has handed over so many different emotional stories over the years. How can one be differentiated from the others? As we alluded to earlier, the big thing is that the door could be open for returns, and that means there is likely not going to be some sort of dramatic death here.

One more thing that we’ll go ahead and note is that this is not the last episode of the month; a story titled “Drop It Like It’s Hot” is slated for next week.

What do you think we are going to be seeing as we move into Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 7?

Is this the end for Levi and if so, how do you think it is going to happen? Go ahead and let us know right now! Once you do, remember to also come back to ensure you do not miss anything else.

