Survivor 48 spoilers: Jeff Probst on pairs, strategy

With the premiere of Survivor 48 coming to CBS tomorrow night, why not go ahead and take a larger look at what is to come?

After all, here is some of what we can say at this given moment. Of course, we have all-new players again, and there should be twists new and old.

Given that every season does bring with it its own variation of gameplay, what does that mean for the players this time around? Let’s just put it in the following terms: Pairings will be a huge part of what we see coming up. For a little bit more insight, just see what host and executive producer Jeff Probst had to say to TV Insider:

“Season 48 had an unusual number of pairs that formed kind of quickly … But what was really interesting was some of them you’ll look at and go, ‘That makes sense. I could see them pairing up in life, you know, becoming friends.’ Some of them you would never see coming. Some of them are very public, everybody knows they’re a pair. Other are very hidden and therefore very powerful.”

Who doesn’t love a good secret alliance? Well, for now, we’ll say that these are often great fun. Probst also does note in the interview that there are a lot of big-time blindsides coming and with that, we’ve got another bit of great stuff to look forward to.

Now in general, it is just our hope that these players are memorable, but also different from who we’ve seen over the years. We do not necessarily want to just see the same archetype of people looking to make the dream come true and/or constantly talking about it.

