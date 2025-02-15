Survivor 48 premiere spoilers: New details from CBS!

As many of you are well-aware at this point, the Survivor 48 premiere is coming to CBS in a week and a half! That means a chance to get to know these players and beyond that, see what they bring to the game.

Personally, one of the things that we’re always the most curious about with all-new players is how they approach the game — do they try to take advantage of a lot of twists, or steer clear of them altogether? It felt like season 47 was carried more by the contestants and less by various advantages, but we can’t speak to that being a trend or an outlier within the framework of the larger “new era” of the game.

Now what we can at least do is say that overall, the Survivor 48 premiere seems to be structured similarly to what we have had an opportunity to check out over the past few years. Just check out the official synopsis below:

“The Get to Know You Game” – Eighteen new castaways will be abandoned on the breathtaking islands of Fiji, where they must battle it out for the $1 million prize. Tribes must claim victory in the first challenge of the season to earn essential camp supplies. Then, first impressions go a long way as tribemates quickly make connections and size each other up, on the two-hour season premiere of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Feb. 26 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).* Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

Does challenge performance matter early on? Sure, but we tend to think in general, the most important thing is finding a way to connect with the other players. If they can relate to you, they most likely will want to keep you around! You can’t win the game within the first couple of days on the beach, but you can easily lose it.

