Survivor 48 cast reveal: Meet the 18 new castaways!
As many of you may be ware at this point, the Survivor 48 premiere is coming to CBS in just four weeks on February 26, where it is slated to kick off with a two-hour premiere. With that, why not spend a moment to introduce the new castaways?
We’ll admit that for us personally, we get less up or down about a lot of players in advance, largely because everyone pre-game is almost always on their best behavior. Often, pre-game interviews and/or videos end up being the totally opposite of what we see on the show! (Consider this the Spencer Bledsoe factor.) What excites us the most here is that yet again, we have a diverse group of eighteen castaways that come from all over the country and a wide range of professions. Of course, we imagine that they are going to be playing this game as hard as they can and will have their own strategies.
For now, just take a look at the basic details for all eighteen players now below.
Name: Stephanie Berger
Age: 38
Hometown: New York City, N.Y.
Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Tech product lead
Name: Shauhin Davari
Age: 38
Hometown: East Bay, Calif.
Current Residence: Costa Mesa, Calif.
Occupation: Debate professor
Name: Eva Erickson
Age: 24
Hometown: Eagan, Minn.
Current Residence: Providence, R.I.
Occupation: PhD candidate
Name: Kyle Fraser
Age: 31
Hometown: Roanoke, Va.
Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Attorney
Name: Mitch Guerra
Age: 34
Hometown: Waco, Texas
Current Residence: Waco, Texas
Occupation: P.E. coach
Name: Saiounia “Sai” Hughley
Age: 30
Hometown: Philadelphia
Current Residence: Simi Valley, Calif.
Occupation: Marketing professional
Name: Joe Hunter
Age: 45
Hometown: Vacaville, Calif.
Current Residence: West Sacramento, Calif.
Occupation: Fire captain
Name: Kamilla Karthigesu
Age: 31
Hometown: Toronto, Canada
Current Residence: Foster City, Calif.
Occupation: Software engineer
Name: David Kinne
Age: 39
Hometown: Long Beach, Calif.
Current Residence: Buena Park, Calif.
Occupation: Stunt performer
Name: Thomas Krottinger
Age: 34
Hometown: The Woodlands, Texas
Current Residence: Los Angeles
Occupation: Music executive
Name: Kevin Leung
Age: 34
Hometown: Fremont, Calif.
Current Residence: Livermore, Calif.
Occupation: Finance manager
Name: Cedrek McFadden
Age: 46
Hometown: Columbia, S.C.
Current Residence: Greenville, S.C.
Occupation: Surgeon
Name: Charity Nelms
Age: 34
Hometown: Monroe, Mich.
Current Residence: St. Petersburg, Fla.
Occupation: Flight attendant
Name: Justin Pioppi
Age: 29
Hometown: Winthrop, Mass.
Current Residence: Winthrop, Mass.
Occupation: Pizzeria manager
Name: Bianca Roses
Age: 33
Hometown: West Orange, N.J.
Current Residence: Arlington, Va.
Occupation: PR consultant
Name: Chrissy Sarnowsky
Age: 55
Hometown: Chicago
Current Residence: Chicago
Occupation: Fire lieutenant
Name: Star Toomey
Age: 28
Hometown: Monrovia, Liberia
Current Residence: Augusta, Ga.
Occupation: Sales expert
Name: Mary Zheng
Age: 31
Hometown: Montgomery Village, Md.
Current Residence: Philadelphia
Occupation: Substance abuse counselor
What are you most excited to see moving into Survivor 48 on CBS?
