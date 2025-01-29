Survivor 48 cast reveal: Meet the 18 new castaways!

As many of you may be ware at this point, the Survivor 48 premiere is coming to CBS in just four weeks on February 26, where it is slated to kick off with a two-hour premiere. With that, why not spend a moment to introduce the new castaways?

We’ll admit that for us personally, we get less up or down about a lot of players in advance, largely because everyone pre-game is almost always on their best behavior. Often, pre-game interviews and/or videos end up being the totally opposite of what we see on the show! (Consider this the Spencer Bledsoe factor.) What excites us the most here is that yet again, we have a diverse group of eighteen castaways that come from all over the country and a wide range of professions. Of course, we imagine that they are going to be playing this game as hard as they can and will have their own strategies.

For now, just take a look at the basic details for all eighteen players now below.

Name: Stephanie Berger

Age: 38

Hometown: New York City, N.Y.

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Tech product lead

Name: Shauhin Davari

Age: 38

Hometown: East Bay, Calif.

Current Residence: Costa Mesa, Calif.

Occupation: Debate professor

Name: Eva Erickson

Age: 24

Hometown: Eagan, Minn.

Current Residence: Providence, R.I.

Occupation: PhD candidate

Name: Kyle Fraser

Age: 31

Hometown: Roanoke, Va.

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Attorney

Name: Mitch Guerra

Age: 34

Hometown: Waco, Texas

Current Residence: Waco, Texas

Occupation: P.E. coach

Name: Saiounia “Sai” Hughley

Age: 30

Hometown: Philadelphia

Current Residence: Simi Valley, Calif.

Occupation: Marketing professional

Name: Joe Hunter

Age: 45

Hometown: Vacaville, Calif.

Current Residence: West Sacramento, Calif.

Occupation: Fire captain

Name: Kamilla Karthigesu

Age: 31

Hometown: Toronto, Canada

Current Residence: Foster City, Calif.

Occupation: Software engineer

Name: David Kinne

Age: 39

Hometown: Long Beach, Calif.

Current Residence: Buena Park, Calif.

Occupation: Stunt performer

Name: Thomas Krottinger

Age: 34

Hometown: The Woodlands, Texas

Current Residence: Los Angeles

Occupation: Music executive

Name: Kevin Leung

Age: 34

Hometown: Fremont, Calif.

Current Residence: Livermore, Calif.

Occupation: Finance manager

Name: Cedrek McFadden

Age: 46

Hometown: Columbia, S.C.

Current Residence: Greenville, S.C.

Occupation: Surgeon

Name: Charity Nelms

Age: 34

Hometown: Monroe, Mich.

Current Residence: St. Petersburg, Fla.

Occupation: Flight attendant

Name: Justin Pioppi

Age: 29

Hometown: Winthrop, Mass.

Current Residence: Winthrop, Mass.

Occupation: Pizzeria manager

Name: Bianca Roses

Age: 33

Hometown: West Orange, N.J.

Current Residence: Arlington, Va.

Occupation: PR consultant

Name: Chrissy Sarnowsky

Age: 55

Hometown: Chicago

Current Residence: Chicago

Occupation: Fire lieutenant

Name: Star Toomey

Age: 28

Hometown: Monrovia, Liberia

Current Residence: Augusta, Ga.

Occupation: Sales expert

Name: Mary Zheng

Age: 31

Hometown: Montgomery Village, Md.

Current Residence: Philadelphia

Occupation: Substance abuse counselor

