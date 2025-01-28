Survivor 50: Boston Rob on possible involvement

We are more than aware that Survivor 50 is still over a year from airing, but there is already conversation aplenty about it! Because this is an all-returnee season, it does feel like there are going to be a lot of past castaways who will be rumored for quite some time.

Could Boston Rob actually come back for this? We tend to think this idea is more polarizing than almost any other out there! There are some fans who would watch him play almost every season if possible, and others who feel like his whole Survivor story is over. Rob himself has stepped away from the show in the past, only to then end up returning down the road. (Look at him coming back for Winners at War.)

So what is his current relationship with season 50? Well, the reality star (currently on The Traitors) did indicate to TV Insider that he has spoken to host / executive producer Jeff Probst:

“I had a conversation with Jeff for sure … It’s a big season, it’s a big celebration. It’d be fun to be involved in some way. So we’ll have to wait and see.”

Unless Rob was getting some huge amount of money just to compete or simply loves being out in the elements, we’re not sure what the upside would be to being a contestant again. Because of his resume, he’s someone everyone would want out almost immediately. To us, it would be a little more interesting to have some legends involved in challenges or various rewards; there are still a lot of great players who have only played one or two times we would want to see back. Also, given that we already had Winners at War, it is hard to know what the demand would be to see a ton of champs find their way back at this point.

