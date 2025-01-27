The Traitors US season 3 episode 6: Is Carolyn in big trouble?

As you get set to see The Traitors US season 3 episode 6 on Peacock later this week, we could be seeing what is a fairly unique situation. After all, multiple accounts seem to suggest that all three Traitors could be in a certain amount of danger!

After all, remember first and foremost that Boston Rob is always going to be a target just because of who he is. Meanwhile, Danielle has made a number of questionable decisions, including some offbeat behavior at this past challenge. On paper, you can easily argue that Carolyn is the best Traitor of the three … but is that really going to turn out to be the case?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see more THE TRAITORS reviews!

The obvious risk for Carolyn now is something that we have seen in the previews for what lies ahead, as she is going to be in the uncomfortable position of having Danielle potentially coming after her. She is operating under the logic that she may need to get her out to take out Rob, whether it be due to a Survivor alliance or Rob being too dangerous right now. Regardless, this is going to be a tough gambit since not a ton of people are super-onto Carolyn right now.

So if you are the Survivor alum, what do you do in this situation? Well, our personal sentiment is that you may be best to try and smooth things over with Danielle — or, perhaps point out another target elsewhere. If the two just continuously accuse each other, neither one of them could get anywhere. However, it is a little bit different in the event that you start to throw someone else under the bus. That could suggest that you are thinking logically, and are not just out for self-preservation in the game. This could be useful.

Related – Get some other news when it comes to the next The Traitors US episode

What do you most want to see for Carolyn moving into The Traitors US season 3 episode 6?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here to get some other updates as we keep moving forward.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







