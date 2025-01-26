The Traitors US season 3 episode 6: The players to watch

This Thursday, The Traitors US season 3 episode 6 is going to be here, and it feels like we are entering a turning point. The competition is going to be getting a lot more intense, and it feels like high time for a few people to rise more to the forefront.

Remember that taking out Traitors is important; yet, at the same time, so are building relationships! There are a lot of different elements to the show that make it possible to get to the end, and we need to see some of these moments on-screen.

With all of this in mind, below are the three Faithfuls who we really need to see rise to the forefront, or at least take matters into their own hands.

Britney Haynes – Think about it. She’s been one of the most under-the-radar players of the entire season and honestly, it’s weird. Isn’t she great at confessionals at least? She’s been laying low and yet, this is the time to rise to the forefront.

Ciara Miller – She needs a moment to really build more alliances and get to the other side of the rocky road that she’s been on. It is obviously clear that the Faithfuls do not trust her and that the coffin twist may be dooming her game; yet, there are still arguments that she can make!

Wes Bergmann – The truth of the matter here is that Wes has already set himself up in a somewhat precarious spot with Boston Rob and by virtue of that, he may need to act quickly in the event he wants to take him out. These are both people with huge personalities and are used to being in charge; patience is not going to be a virtue for them in there.

