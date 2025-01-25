The Traitors US season 3 episode 6 preview: A risky plan!

As we look towards The Traitors US season 3 episode 6 on Peacock, it may be fair to say that the turret is burning. Boston Rob, Carolyn, and Danielle seem like they could turn on each other at any given moment; all-out war could be on the horizon.

Yet, does this mean that any of them are about to go? It feels likely one of them will, but this game can also change rather quickly! They could realize that they are more likely to be taken out if they pick each other off; or, a Faithful could end up making some sort of radical mistake instead.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see more THE TRAITORS reviews!

Ultimately, what we can at least do here is share with you the newly-released synopsis for The Traitors season 3 episode 6, one that indicates that two Faithfuls could be putting themselves within the line of fire:

With tensions in their tower at a breaking point, the Traitors must still work together; two dangerous Faithfuls start to hatch a plan, but it could backfire.

Here is the real question we wonder now: Of the Faithfuls, who would be the most willing to do something like this? You can look towards someone like Ciara, who may feel like she has little reason to be conservative now after being in the spotlight. Or, Dylan has already shown that he’s chomping at the bit to play his own game and could continue to do that! We would also look towards a big-time gamer like Wes. It would be great if Britney got some screen time, but she is intentionally trying to be quiet right now to stick around. To some extent, Derrick may be doing something similar, though not to the same extent.

If you are a Danielle, a Boston Rob, or a Carolyn, you really have to hope for a major screw-up here … it could be your last hope.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on The Traitors US and what more could be coming up

What do you think we are going to see on The Traitors US season 3 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







