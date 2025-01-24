The Traitors US season 3 episode 6 preview: Traitor vs. Traitor?

What lies ahead as we move into The Traitors US season 3 episode 6 on Peacock next week? So far, this season is great. Can the show live up to some of the great stuff that we’ve seen so far?

Well, we know that a lot of the Faithful are still recovering at this point. They made the decision to banish Nikki and they were wrong — and now, they have to live with the consequences. The Bambi alliance is in a lot of ways dead, and a lot of the people have to figure out a way to regroup.

Based on the preview that we saw for what lies ahead, we do think that there is a good chance that a Traitor is going to be the next target. After all, we know already that Boston Rob is a target, and Derrick is already doing what he can to prepare to take that shot. However, Dylan told Carolyn that Danielle had thrown her name out there, which she had — by virtue of that, we’re going to see things get incredibly messy as the game moves forward.

If nothing else, we do think that we’re going to be seeing an epic Traitor showdown like we’ve never seen before. Sure, it was incredible watching Boston Rob and Bob the Drag Queen go at each other … but is everything about to evolve to yet another level? It certainly seems like there is a good chance at that.

Who is playing the best?

At this point, we have to look towards Derrick! He does not seem to be highly suspected by anyone, and he also has done a great job of making sure that he gets his ducks in a row for some more plans down the road.

What are you the most eager to see moving into The Traitors US season 3 episode 6?

