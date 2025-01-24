The Traitors US season 3 episode 5: Did Boston Rob survive?

We knew heading into The Traitors US season 3 episode 5 that Boston Rob was going to be in big trouble — so what happened after the fact?

Well, there was a lot of heat thrown on Rob right away, but the funny thing here is that both of the other Traitors seemed to be intent on making bigger targets on themselves, as well. Carolyn continues to be erratic to the point that it’s hard to avoid, and Danielle has also gotten so paranoid about her and Rob that ideally, she wants to get both of them out! Danielle then exhibited a lot of questionable behavior during the mission, including going after someone in Derrick who is one of the best players in the game.

Now, despite a lot of the bad Traitor behavior within this episode, all three of these people lucked out by there being a lot of attention still towards the people involved in the coffin twist from earlier this season — think along the lines here of Ciara and Nikki. We understand the reason for the paranoia here, but was either one of them really that enormous of a threat?

Nonetheless, Nikki was the next person banished from the game, and the majority of the votes ended up being thrown in her direction. She announced that she was a Faithful, and of course a lot of people were shocked on the other side.

Moving forward from here, though, it definitely does seem like we are going to be seeing a Traitor go out pretty soon … mostly because the Traitors themselves seem desperate in order to make that happen. This is clearly the season of these people being thoroughly unable to work together.

