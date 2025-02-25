Paradise season 1 episode 7: Sinatra’s ultimatum to Xavier

We certainly had a feeling entering Paradise season 1 episode 7 that the Hulu drama was going to deliver yet another twist. After all, isn’t that the way of things? This is a show that has done something shocking almost every week!

So where do things stand at present based on the information we have? Well, you could argue that there is a reasonable chance some things are figured out at this point when it comes to who did not murder Cal, as Sinatra seems to be as desperate as anyone to get answers on it. As a matter of fact, she has taken a pretty desperate turn to make that happen.

At the conclusion of this episode, Samantha made it clear to Xavier the true nature of her plan. Basically, she has Presley and if Xavier wants to see her again, he needs to figure out who killed the President. This is the only way in her mind that the town will ever go back to normal.

If there is one super-huge takeaway we have from all of this, it’s rather simple: Sinatra has zero intention of letting Xavier ever find his wife. This all just seems to be a ploy, as she is desperate in order to ensure that people do not have access to the community! She is claiming that whoever killed Cal may have come from the outside … but how did they get in? If this is really true, are they still around in the community? There is so much you’re left to wonder about here when it comes to just how things functionally work.

As for how anyone can survive in that outside world, that seems to be tied in some ways to decisions that Cal made as President upon flying into the mountain. Namely, he anted to black out civilization to give them a fighting chance.

What did you think about the overall events of Paradise season 1 episode 7 on Hulu this week?

