Love is Blind season 8: Sara explains Ben engagement

At this point in Love is Blind season 8, we know that there is a small handful of couples who are remaining. Will some of them go the distance? It feels like there is a good chance and yet, it is probably unrealistic to assume that all of them will.

When it comes at least to the conversations that are drawing the most attention at present, this is where Sara and Ben end up high on the list. After all, many fans out there have wondered whether or not this can work from the start given how they do not seem to be aligned on a number of different political or social viewpoints. Ben is someone who has expressed ignorance in some of the things that matter the most to her and yet, has claimed he is eager to learn.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sara did indicate that her engagement was very-much not a sure thing:

“I went into proposal day actually not sure if I was going to say yes or no, because I wanted reassurance that these things would be something important for him to continue thinking about or talking about with me … And so I went in there expressing that, saying I don’t want to be your teacher, I want it to all come from internal motivation, I don’t want you to do it for me, I want you to do it for you and for us and for everyone around us.

“And Ben told me he is a man of his word … He’s a man of action, and he doesn’t want me to feel like I have that weight on my shoulders and that he would do that. And I trusted Ben, so I trusted his word. That’s all we could do in the pods is trust our word. And so ultimately our relationship felt very seamless. That was the one thing that I needed the reassurance on, and so when I got that from him, it felt right.”

Beyond just some conversations on key issues, it does also appear that there are some other things that the two need to talk through at this point. What’s at the forefront? Well, to be pretty blunt, the TikTok drama at the end of the past batch of episodes. While Sarah is putting her trust in Ben that this isn’t something serious, she’s also not forgetting about it.

Do you think that Sara and Ben will make it on Love Is Blind season 8?

