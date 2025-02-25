Love is Blind season 8 reunion air date, time set at Netflix

We know that we still have some time to go before the Love is Blind season 8 reunion arrives, but what can we say now?

Well, first and foremost, that the big event is going to be here in just a matter of weeks. Netflix announced today that the event is going to be taking place on Sunday, March 9 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.

To get a few more details right now, take a look at what the streamer had to say via press release:

The latest season of Love is Blind is about to have you saying “well, that wasn’t on my bingo card!” when the can’t-miss reunion episode of Love is Blind Season 8 premieres on Sunday March 9th. Watch together at 9PM ET/6PM PT only on Netflix.

Your favorites from Love is Blind S8 will join hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey to revisit the season’s twists and turns, share reactions to watching their stories unfold on screen, and reveal where their relationships stand today.

Of course, we hope that there are some couples who are still together at that point! The one that feels the strongest to us at the moment is Joey and Monica, mostly because their chemistry has been there from the very beginning. Meanwhile, Taylor and Daniel seem to have recovered from the big Instagram controversy, and we will see whether or not David and Lauren are going to be able to recover from a lot of the issues that we saw over the course of the past few episodes.

Obviously, we also anticipate a certain amount of drama since there always are with these sort of shows. Not everyone tends to be happy!

What are you most eager to see through the remainder of Love is Blind season 8?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

