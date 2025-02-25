Elsbeth season 2 episode 14: Alyssa Milano guest stars

We recognize that we are going to be waiting until Thursday, March 6 to see Elsbeth season 2 episode 14 arrive. Are there a handful of things to be excited about?

First and foremost, let’s just remind you that one of the things that the show continues to do well is bringing on board big-name guest stars. For this particular story, that means an opportunity to see Alyssa Milano on board. She plays someone who could have connections to some dangerous people … and there is also a family restaurant involved.

Want to get a better sense of her story, as well as yet another appearance from Judge Crawford? Then check out the Elsbeth season 2 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Scenes from an Italian Restaurant” – When Elsbeth takes a tour of famous New York crime scenes she is left with nagging questions about a legendary Mafia slaying in Little Italy, and about the owner of the family restaurant where it happened, Pupetta Del Ponte (Alyssa Milano). Also, Judge Crawford’s grudge against Elsbeth causes a roadblock in the investigation, on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, March 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is there a chance that Crawford sticks around until the finale?

Let’s just say this at the moment: There is a reasonably good chance we are going to see that happen! Why wouldn’t the show want that for a number of different reasons? We are talking here about a fascinating character and the perfect foe for someone like Elsbeth. Also, we imagine that Carrie Preston and Michael Emerson have to be thrilled to do something like this together.

