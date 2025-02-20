Elsbeth season 2 episode 13 spoilers: A ‘Tearjerker’ story

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Elsbeth season 2 episode 13 — so what all is ahead?

Well, for starters, we would understand anyone who would automatically assume that things are going to be really emotional based on the title of “Tearjerker.” However, that may not be the case! There is still that chance that we’re looking at some sort of tongue-in-cheek reference; at least for now, that is some of what feels possible.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other TV discussions!

We’ve already noted in the past that Jordana Brewster (known for the Fast and the Furious franchise, among other things) is going to play a key role in this story. Want to learn a little more in general? Then go ahead and check out the Elsbeth season 2 episode 13 synopsis:

“Tearjerker” – While investigating the death of a wealthy real estate developer, Elsbeth is led to the last person to see him alive, a lifestyle consultant named Chloe (Jordana Brewster) who is usually found on the arms of residents of New York City’s Billionaires’ Row, on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, Feb. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Our thinking in general here is that this is going to be one of those stories that riffs a lot on lifestyle culture, whether it be wellness or potential influencers in that space. A lot of this is topical, and we certainly hope that this is one of those situations where the show gives us humor and a little bit of nuance at the same time. After all, not every influencer and/or consultant is the same!

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts right now on Elsbeth, including other discussions on the future

What are you the most eager to see at this point on Elsbeth season 2 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







