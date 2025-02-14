Elsbeth season 2 episode 12 spoilers: Will Angus return?

Elsbeth season 2 episode 12 will be coming to CBS next week — so is there any chance that the story with Angus will continue?

Well, here is at least some of what we can say for the time being: Ioan Gruffudd played the character, who was both a musician and firefighter at the same time! The two characters had a clear connection and there was some chemistry there. Yet, at the same time there is a reality that must be remembered here: Angus lives thousands of miles away. There is no way to make this relationship effectively work unless one of them eventually moves, no?

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what Carrie Preston had to say on the subject of a possible Angus reprisal:

Let’s just say that Elsbeth hasn’t forgotten about him, and she’s got a lot on her plate, and she really enjoys being single in New York — not that she’s looking to date anyone. [It’s] more that she’s looking to reinvent herself, and she’s enjoying having this time to herself with her dog, and her son coming to visit more than he has in many recent years. That said, he definitely charmed her, and she’s hanging onto that memory in an enticing way.

This is clearly a smart way to say that we could see the character again, but the cast and producers are keeping some of their cards close to the vest for now. We do think that romances are hard for a show like this in general since there is only so much time available per episode. However, at the same time, you always want to leave that possibility out there for the sake of keeping things interesting.

