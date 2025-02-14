Elsbeth season 2 episode 12 spoilers: More Milton problems

As we brace for Elsbeth season 2 episode 12 on CBS, do you want to get a few more details now all about what lies ahead?

If you have been reading a lot of stories out there about the show already, then you may know that this particular episode features Matthew Broderick and then his real-life son in James Wilkie Broderick, who are appearing on-screen together for the first time. Did you also know that Michael Emerson is back here, as well? The show has figured out how to clearly make the most of having him on board as Milton Crawford — we also imagine that it’s super-fun for Carrie Preston to work with her husband, even if he’s playing a bad guy here.

Below, you can see the full Elsbeth season 2 episode 12 synopsis with more insight on what is to come:

“Foiled Again” – While investigating the mysterious death of a college admissions officer, Elsbeth finds herself fencing with Lawrence Grey (Matthew Broderick), an independent educational consultant who promises an Ivy League future to high-paying clients and their painfully average kids. The case also causes Elsbeth and Teddy to question how well she prepared him for the real world, on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, Feb. 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Beyond just having a chance to see a lot of Emerson here, one of the things that the show has done really well is finding a good place in order to include Teddy. We weren’t sure that we would see him be a part of the story at all and yet, he has added so much to the tapestry at this point.

