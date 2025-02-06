Elsbeth season 2 episode 11 spoilers: Who is Angus?

Next week on Elsbeth season 2 episode 11, we are going to see an episode that, at least in part, is about Valentine’s Day! Who is ready for a little bit of romance? We’re sure already that there are plenty of people out there rooting for the title character to find happiness, but we also know it won’t come easy.

After all, how could it when you think about the sort of world she’s in? This next new episode is going to introduce Ioan Gruffudd as a new love interest named Angus — yet, there is an obstacle that will make itself apparent almost right away.

For those curious now, “Tiny Town” is the title for season 2 episode 11. The synopsis below sets the stage, and also gives you a clue about a notable guest star:

“Tiny Town” – Sparks fly between Elsbeth and a handsome Scottish musician named Angus (Ioan Gruffudd) after he witnesses a murder through a video art installation linking Manhattan with his tiny seaside town. The two join forces to solve the case together from across the pond, on the CBS original series ELSBETH, Thursday, Feb. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*

Can you really have hope for a relationship like this when the two parties are on different continents? It is obviously hard, and a good bit of it is going to be dependent on whether or not there is a willingness for some of these characters to travel. Given that we don’t see Elsbeth moving to Scotland anytime soon (we wouldn’t have the same show!), aren’t things dependent on Angus instead? For now, that is at least how we are looking at things.

