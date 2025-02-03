Elsbeth season 2 episode 12: More on Matthew Broderick role

For those who have not heard the news already, Elsbeth season 2 episode 12 is going to be featuring an appearance from Matthew Broderick. So what more can we say about his role?

Well, it just so turns out that the February 20 installment (which also features the actor’s real-life son James Wilkie Broderick) is going to be one that actually encompasses a lot of stuff. Sure, these two are going to have a really important roe in the story, but they are not going to be the only people turning up! This episode is also going to feature an appearance by Michael Emerson as Judge Milton Crawford, who seems to be more or less the Big Bad of the show at this point.

To get a few more details now on what is ahead, check out the full Elsbeth season 2 episode 12 synopsis:

“Foiled Again” – While investigating the mysterious death of a college admissions officer, Elsbeth finds herself fencing with Lawrence Grey (Matthew Broderick), an independent educational consultant who promises an Ivy League future to high-paying clients and their painfully average kids. The case also causes Elsbeth and Teddy to question how well she prepared him for the real world, on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, Feb. 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Ultimately, we’re glad that family is going to be front and center as a major theme for a lot of this story. You are going to have the plotline with Matthew and his son, but also something with Elsbeth and Teddy at the same time. Basically, there’s a lot to be eager about as we move into the weeks ahead.

