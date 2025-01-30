Elsbeth season 2 episode 10 spoilers: All about ‘Finance Bros’

For those who have not heard as of yet, you are going to be seeing Elsbeth season 2 episode 10 arrive next week — also, there’s a great guest star!

We have made it no secret over the years that we are big-time supporters of Alan Ruck and really, for good reason. The actor was amazing in Succession and over the course of this upcoming hour, we are actually going to see him play two different roles! This is a fun little conceit for a mystery show like this, especially in this super-odd situation where one of them is playing the suspect, whereas the other one is very much the murderer.

Want to learn more about the story to come? Then check out the full season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Finance Bros” – When a Wall Street titan (Alan Ruck) is murdered after giving away his fortune, Elsbeth suspects the victim’s twin brother and business partner (also Alan Ruck) in a deadly case of sibling rivalry. Meanwhile, the Van Ness case continues to cause trouble for Elsbeth on the CBS original series ELSBETH, Thursday, Feb. 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*

Suffice it to say, this is absolutely going to be one of those cases where the title character is going to have her hands full, largely because a lot of the people involved here are going to be pretty tough nuts to crack. We just hope that there are going to be some opportunities to be legitimately surprised with where things go … and who knows? There’s a chance that this mystery could extend outward and be a part of this show for an even longer period of time.

