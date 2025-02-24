Is NCIS, NCIS: Origins new tonight on CBS, February 24, 2025?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? It may go without saying, but of course we would like to see more of the show! It was off the air last week, with the same being said for its prequel in NCIS: Origins.

Now, this is where we come to both the good and bad news. Where should we start? Well, the good news here is that we are going to be getting a new installment for the original show in a matter of hours in “Bad Blood.” However, it will not be joined by Origins, which remains on hiatus and there are not too many details about what is next for it as of yet.

If you do at least want to get more intel on in next NCIS episode, rest assured that we more than happy to help! Below, the full season 22 episode 13 synopsis sets the stage for what should be an action-packed and also entertaining hour of TV:

“Bad Blood” – NCIS investigates the case of a Navy lieutenant found dead at a blood donation bank. Also, McGee needs help from the team to raise money for his twins’ school fundraiser, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Feb. 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

If you have not heard…

Both of these shows plus the Sydney-based spin-off have all been renewed already for additional season! What this does mean is that you can watch all of them play out over the next few months without any sort of larger concern. It may also give the writers a chance to build up to what could eventually be some pretty great cliffhangers…

What do you most want to see on NCIS when it returns to the air tonight?

Are you still bummed to be waiting longer to see more Origins? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back — there are some other updates coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

