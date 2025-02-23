Chicago Med season 10 episode 14 promo: Dr. Archer’s ‘trip’

Based on what we have seen moving into Chicago Med season 10 episode 14, it looks like something unique is on the way. This show has been pretty dramatic over the years, but could there be some humor ahead?

Well, we can at least say this on the surface: This episode is going to show us exactly what happens when Dr. Dean Archer is on acid. This is not something he asked for, but it is going to send him for a loop. There will inevitably be a little humor that comes from this but at the same time, also remember this: There can be serious medical consequences. It would be a mistake to sit here and act like this entire story is going to be played for laughs.

For Steven Weber, the one thing that we’ll say is that this story has to be an actor’s dream. You still get to play a character you know and love, but it is also a total different version from what you have seen over the years. He may say some things that he never would be saying in another other capacity.

You can see the full promo for this Chicago Med episode over here, and it does certainly indicate that you are going to be seeing some sort of difficult case for Hannah. Just consider that a reminder that almost every episode of this series is going to be about more than one case or a singular character. We’re always going to have a chance to see multitudes that exist within a wide array of different forms.

One way or another, we do at least think that the Archer story will at least have some closure here.

