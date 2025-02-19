Chicago Med season 10 episode 14 spoilers: ‘Acid Test’

Next week on NBC, you are going to have an opportunity to dive into Chicago Med season 10 episode 14 — so what trouble awaits the hospital here?

Well, one of the things that we have learned from watching this show over the years is that in one way or another, there is always something insofar as problems go. You may have an issue with a patient, or there could be some larger, more administrative problem that keeps you from being able to do your job properly. These are the things that at times, put Goodwin in a tricky spot.

For this particular story titled “Acid Test,” though, it may actually be a larger governing body that causes some problems. For more on that, take a look at the Chicago Med season 10 episode 14 synopsis:

02/26/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Gaffney gets a surprise visit from a National Accreditation Board of Hospitals representative. Hannah and Naomi search for the cause of a young girl’s infection. Lenox and Frost work together to save the victim of an accidental shooting. TV-14

If there is any way that we can describe what the board’s presence may do, it could be akin to having someone watching over your shoulder almost all of the time. There is virtually no way that this would make it easy to do your job, and we tend to think that it could cause a lot of problems within this particular episode. Who knows? The problems could go deeper than that, but if nothing else, we’d predict that this will give Goodwin something important to do. Then again, it’s not as though there has been some shortage of material for her already this season. Just think about everything that the character has been up against here in general!

