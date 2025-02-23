When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 9: ‘Buried Treasure’

As you work in order to prepare yourselves to see When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 9 on Hallmark Channel next week, know this: We could be getting a story here with a slightly different flavor at its core.

After all, consider the following here first and foremost — a number of people in Hope Valley could be in danger! We’ve seen Nathan’s investigation and/or undercover operations this season already, and the Garrison Gang may now be coming front and center into the spotlight. This show is set in an era where the Old West is on a decline and yet, we’re not at a point yet where every single part of it has come to a halt. That is going to happen within the near future.

If you want to get some more insight on When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 9 right now, just take a look at the synopsis below:

The Garrison Gang comes for their gold with Hope Valley residents in the crosshairs; Angela visits the Schwartzman School and Rosemary uncovers the truth about Ava.

There is certainly potential for the Garrison Gang story to turn super-dark here but at the same time, it is honestly pretty hard to see that with a show like this. Sure, there are some hard things that have happened on this series over the years, but in the end, hope (pun intended) has always been the top priority.

As for the Ava storyline, we’ve honestly been building towards something there for a rather long time! It is our hope that we’re going to not just get answers, but then see things spiral on the other side of it.

One more thing we want…

A season 13 renewal! We are optimistic, but it may not actually come until we get around to the spring. Patience is important here…

