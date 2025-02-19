When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 8 video: Rehearsals…

Want to know a little something more about When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 8? Well, Sunday’s new episode seems to be rather fun on paper, even if its central premise may be somewhat easy to predict based on the previews that are out there.

After all, almost every single tease we’ve seen for this story at the moment is putting Rosemary’s upcoming play front and center! Of course, we understand that — but at the same time, is there more going on here?

If you head over to this link, you can see a new When Calls the Heart sneak peek that shows Rosemary doing her best to do rehearsals with some of the residents of Hope Valley. This is a radio play and because of that, it does make it a little easier to have the script in front of you. Unfortunately, the problem for Hickam goes beyond the lines, as his throat is getting hoarse and he is starting to fall under the weather. Some other previews have already suggested that several men in the community are going to suffer from the affliction by the end of the hour!

So, what can Rosemary do here? Think in terms of improvising! Our hope honestly is that she is able to find a way to get Lucas on board, mostly because he could travel in and we could actually see him more with the other characters. That has not been, after all, an extremely common occurrence on the show this season. We do tend to think that a lot of the other residents could pick up the slack in various other spots.

What are you most eager to see heading into When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 8?

How do you think the play will transpire? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

