When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 8: Rosemary’s play

Next week on Hallmark Channel, you are going to have a great chance to dive into When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 8. What all can you expect to see?

Well, one of the things that we’ve seen time and time again with this show is that Rosemary probably does assorted side-quests better than anyone. By virtue of that we’ve seen her do a radio show, various parties, and now a play! This episode is titled “The Show Must Go On,” and that is a pretty clear indicator that she is going to let nothing stand in her way of getting the desired result.

Now if you want to set the stage further for what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 8 synopsis below:

Rosemary’s play gets a new venue and a new cast; Elizabeth takes her curriculum to the airwaves; Faith helps a friend make a decision; Lucas faces unexpected opposition.

Elizabeth making the move she is when it comes to her curriculum is a rather great reminder of something that the Hallmark Channel drama does best: Constantly finding ways to showcase some of these characters in new positions, and also adapting to innovations. She may be able to help a lot of people on the Prairie with this!

As for Lucas…

Let’s just say that our story hopes for him are not altogether different from what they have been the majority of the season — we want to see him interact with a lot of other characters! We know that it’s hard when he is in a totally different place but at the same time, this is still something that the writers have to do whatever they can to figure out.

Remember that we are closing in on the home stretch of this season now — with that, we’re going to learn more soon about what the endgame for the season could look like.

