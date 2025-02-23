Is Miss Scarlet new tonight on PBS, February 23, 2025?

Is Miss Scarlet new tonight on PBS? We certainly know that there are a number of different things to talk through in this piece.

So with that in mind, where should we kick things off here? Well, it only makes sense to go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: The series is not going to be back tonight. Heck, it will not be back this year! The plan is for Eliza to have more adventures, as it has already been renewed for season 6. Yet, we don’t envision it coming back until early 2026.

So what can we say about next season at this point? Let’s just share some of the first details below courtesy of a Masterpiece press release:

In addition to [Kate] Phillips, confirmed returning cast for the upcoming season includes Tom Durant-Pritchard as DI Alexander Blake, Cathy Belton as Ivy, Paul Bazely as Clarence, Simon Ludders as Mr. Potts, Tim Chipping as Detective Phelps, and Ansu Kabia as Moses. Also joining the cast this season are Sam Buchanan as the new, young Detective George Willows who joins Scotland Yard after rising through the police ranks and Grace Hogg-Robinson as Isabel Summers, an ambitious young woman who joins the Clerical Office alongside Ivy.

As Eliza and Blake’s once-fraught relationship begins to evolve, they find that working together may be a tricky prospect. Meanwhile, newlyweds Ivy and Potts adjust to married life, a new detective settles in at Scotland Yard, and Nash causes chaos, even from across the globe. Joining this season’s adventures in his greatly anticipated return is Moses Valentine, who swoops in to help Eliza and her crew, just when they need him most.

While it may be a long wait, all of this does hint at the idea of a number of fascinating twists and turns coming around the corner. We just hope that you are ready for the series to throw you for a few new loops — and until then, just recommend it to your friends! That is a great way to help get it an even longer-term future here.

What are you most excited to see on Miss Scarlet season 6 when the show does return?

