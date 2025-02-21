Miss Scarlet season 6: Is Felix Scott, Patrick Nash leaving?

As you prepare for the newly-renewed season 6 of Miss Scarlet, we do unfortunately have bad news: Felix Scott will not be a part of it. Or, at the very least, you are not going to have a chance to see him on-screen.

The news of Scott’s absence was first reported by TV Insider. Back in season 5, you did see the character Patrick Nash depart for Australia to continue some of his work. We suppose that it is as easy a way to write out a character as you are going to find.

Yet, we do think that the recent season 6 synopsis caused a little bit of confusion, mostly because Nash is mentioned by name in here:

“As Eliza and Blake’s once-fraught relationship begins to evolve, they find that working together may be a tricky prospect. Meanwhile, newlyweds Ivy and Potts adjust to married life, a new detective settles in at Scotland Yard, and Nash causes chaos, even from across the globe. Joining this season’s adventures in his greatly anticipated return is Moses Valentine, who swoops in to help Eliza and her crew, just when they need him most.”

Why bring him up there at all?

Well, we imagine that a lot of it is simply to remind viewers that he is still a part of the world — and with that, we do imagine that there is always a chance that he theoretically returns for a possible season 7. Nothing on that is of course guaranteed and with that, we do tend to think that it is better to focus a little bit more on the challenges and the stories that are more directly in front of you.

Fingers crossed that at some point later this year, we’ll start to get at least a little more news on what else is coming.

