Miss Scarlet season 6 premiere date hopes after renewal

Following the big news yesterday that Miss Scarlet was renewed for a season 6, this is the perfect time to raise the following: When will it actually be back?

Well, let’s start with the good news here that the Kate Phillips series will be getting back underway soon, and this is also not one of those shows that tends to take a long time to make. The seasons are fairly short, and there are not a ton of special effects that need to be incorporated after the fact.

Basically, what we are trying to say at this point is rather simple: Miss Scarlet is probably going to be coming back at some point in the first half of 2026. We’d love for it to be January again, and we honestly feel like PBS would feel the same on that. One of the things that they have especially valued over the years is finding a way to get consistency with some of their shows, and we have a hard time really thinking that this is about to change now … and why in the world would it? They have a long history of shows doing well in the winter that dates all the way back to Downton Abbey being on the air.

As for whether or not season 6 of the mystery series is going to be its last, nothing has been said about that — by virtue of that, we tend to think the series is going to last for however long it makes sense financially and the cast and crew want to keep it going. There are certainly always going to be mysteries to solve, so this part of the equation is hardly an issue at this point.

