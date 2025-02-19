Miss Scarlet renewed for season 6 at PBS; Evan McCabe leaving

If you were eager to get more of the world of Miss Scarlet on PBS, let’s just go ahead and hand out some more news. There is officially going to be a season 6!

Today, the network confirmed that there will be another chapter of the British drama, which features Kate Phillips front and center as the title character. However, it does appear as though Evan McCabe (Oliver) will not be a part of the next chapter. We presume that there is always a chance that he returns down the road, but the truth with this show is that it has handled departures before in the cast, and it could be doing so again here.

So what is the next season going to look like? Here is the attached synopsis:

As Eliza and Blake’s once-fraught relationship begins to evolve, they find that working together may be a tricky prospect. Meanwhile, newlyweds Ivy and Potts adjust to married life, a new detective settles in at Scotland Yard, and Nash causes chaos, even from across the globe. Joining this season’s adventures in his greatly anticipated return is Moses Valentine, who swoops in to help Eliza and her crew, just when they need him most.

In a statement, here is some of what Miss Scarlet executive producer Patty Lenahan Ishimoto had to say:

“Season six brings exciting twists, new faces, and the return of beloved characters—including the much-anticipated comeback of Moses Valentine. We’re thrilled to continue Eliza Scarlet’s journey and deeply grateful to MASTERPIECE PBS and UKTV for their unwavering support in bringing the series to our dedicated fans.”

Meanwhile, MASTERPIECE Head of Scripted Content and Executive Producer Susanne Simpson added the following:

“What a joy to be back with Miss Scarlet for a sixth season. We are delighted to be able to bring fans more of Eliza, Inspector Blake and the amazing group of ensemble characters that make this show the hit that it is.”

