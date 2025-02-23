Severance season 2 episode 7: More on Dylan ‘love triangle’

It has been clear for a while that Severance season 2 is going to veer in all sorts of strange directions. By virtue of that, can we really be shocked with where things are at present with Dylan?

From the moment that his wife Gretchen first turned up at Lumon, it felt like something could happen between her and his Innie. Then, it did. Dylan’s Innie is seemingly more ambitious and confident than he is on the outside world; these are things that likely appeal to her greatly. Outie Dylan seems to be lethargic, unmotivated, or perhaps even depressed; what has happened there remains a mystery, but we hope that it will be explored further.

What we can at least say for now is that Zach Cherry (who plays Dylan) is eager for viewers to watch all this play out. Just see some of what he had to say to TVLine:

“What I’m very excited about for that story is it’s a story we could only tell on this show, where there is a love triangle of sorts between a guy and himself and his wife … So yeah, I think it’ll be fun to see how that plays out.”

Of course, we’re not so sure it will be fun for the characters as this all transpires. For Outie Dylan, we imagine it could be heartbreaking. Even if this is still a version of himself, he does not share the same memories. He may not understand what makes his Innie so much better. For Gretchen, this is someone she can only see briefly while at work. Perhaps there is something about Innie Dylan that his Outie form once had, and that could be explained further soon.

