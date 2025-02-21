Severance season 2 episode 7 spoilers: The moment of death?

If you find yourselves curious and eager to learn more about Severance season 2 episode 7 over on Apple TV+, we understand. Consider the ending to episode 6, and how it appears as though Outie Mark seems to be out cold. Has the reintegration failed him entirely? What sort of problems await him now?

Well, the first thing we should really say here is that episode 7 carries with it a rather unusual title in “Chikhai Bardo,” which stems from Tibetan Buddhism and can mean “the bardo of the moment of death.” Is that a reference to Mark? Irving’s exit from Lumon? Something else entirely? Well, in true show fashion, they are not giving away much.

For now, here is most of what we have insofar as a Severance season 2 episode 7 synopsis goes:

“An old romance intersects with a deadly present threat.”

Once again, the idea of death is conjured up, but what is the “old romance”? That is the sort of thing that does immediately make us think about Gemma and whether or not we are about to see her turn up again in some form. It has been a really long absence for her, after all!

No matter what happens from here on out, we do think we’ve hit a point in the season where every scene of every episode is going to matter so much more than ever before. How in the world can it not? We are talking here about a show with ten installments this season and the promise at least of some answers. We do not think that we’re going to be getting all of them this season but some? That at least feels more viable.

