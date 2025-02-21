Severance season 2 episode 6: That big Mark cliffhanger!

In the concluding minutes of Severance season 2 episode 6 on Apple TV+ this week, it feels like you can say confidently one thing about Mark: This is someone who is unraveling and doing it fast at this particular point.

Following an impromptu meeting with Helena at the diner (it was likely no coincidence that she was there, no?), we ended up seeing Adam Scott’s character further along his reintegration journey. He is clearly desperate answers to the point that he will run the risk of complications … and that is likely why the episode concluded with him unconscious on the floor. This is the cliffhanger we’ll be left to wonder about for some time.

Of course, the situation with Mark is far from the only one that we would think of as dire within this episode. Consider the fact that Dylan’s Innie is now having a rather unusual affair with his Outie’s wife — is it an affair if they are the same person? Well, that’s one of the uncomfortable things the show wants you to think about. The Outie version of the character would undoubtedly be betrayed by some of what is happening here. Gretchen is clearly looking for something that she is not finding at home.

In the midst of all of this now, you also have the larger questions that you have to think about in relation to Burt. Namely, whether or not this character worked for Lumon far longer than he is letting on. If that is happening, what is the reason behind it? Well, that’s another thing that you are left to wonder about … and it is one of many.

To top all of this off, Innie Mark and Innie Helly finally got together, and in a way that was both romantic and also quintessentially Lumon.

What did you think about the events of Severance season 2 episode 6?

