Dexter: Resurrection trailer: Will it air during Yellowjackets?

We know that Dexter: Resurrection is currently in production and if you’ve read a lot of stories about the show already, you may also know the plan is for the series to return this summer.

Is it going to be an almost instant hit? That feels like something you can bank on at this point, and for good reason. Remember that Original Sin drew huge streaming numbers, and that is without even the tension of it being set in present-day. We almost certainly think that the drama is going to be increasingly exponentially with a show that features Michael C. Hall front and center again, and that is without even getting into the questions as to the larger story.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN reviews!

Given how successful Dexter: Resurrection could be, we do think that there are going to be some promotional efforts made for it soon. The question, of course, is just how soon! Let’s just frame it like this — we would not be altogether shocked in the event that you saw a trailer before Yellowjackets season 3 is over. We recognize that the show could still be months away at that point, but it makes all the sense in the world to order a season of one show while the other is still on the air.

One other thing that we’re looking for regarding the Dexter universe is a renewal for Original Sin, which we are also confident is going to happen before Yellowjackets is done for the season. Paramount has iterated SO many times at this point that they want to do whatever they can to ensure that they emphasize franchises, and this is one of the biggest Showtime ones that they have! In order words, so long as people keep watching, they’ll keep making these shows.

Related – See some more discussion on Dexter: Resurrection, including the big casting news

What are you most eager to see moving into Dexter: Resurrection?

Also, when do you think we are going to see a trailer? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







