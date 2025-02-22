Interview with the Vampire season 3 premiere date: Feb. update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about Interview with the Vampire season 3 this month? Given that the second season of Mayfair Witches is close to the end of its run, we do think that this is the perfect chance to look ahead!

Technically, we know that one vampire in Felix was already brought up during the Alexandra Daddario series’ current run of episodes, and we’d love to see another character brought up soon. However, because nothing there is confirmed, we may need to wait until season 3 to see what is actually next for some of these characters.

So when will some of this intel be handed down? Well, the bad news here is that you may be forced to wait for some time in order to see it. Based on where things stand at present, our feeling is that we aren’t going to get any premiere-date news until later this year, and that is at the earliest. The best-case scenario may be that we get Louis and Lestat back at some point in the first half of 2026; in the interim, we do tend to think that we are going to see some great stuff with the Talamasca show.

For those unaware…

The third season of the AMC show is going to be based on The Vampire Lestat, and within it we could see a totally different side of Sam Reid’s character. He will be adopting more of a rock-star persona, going on tour and meeting some unique people along the way. The second season here was extraordinary; with that, the bar is set high for season 3 to deliver all sorts of incredible stuff.

What are you most excited to see moving into Interview with the Vampire season 3 on AMC?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

