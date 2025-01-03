Interview with the Vampire season 3 premiere date: January update

With the premiere of Mayfair Witches coming up this weekend, why not discuss Interview with the Vampire further? This is the Anne Rice – AMC series that started it all, and you can argue that it aired some of its best episodes yet over the course of this past year.

So is there any chance at all that we’re going to hear more specifics about the future of the Jacob Anderson – Sam Reid drama this year? We suppose that this depends heavily on how you would define “specifics.”

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note that a third season has already been ordered and on some level, we would not be altogether worried about a lack of material. For those unfamiliar with Rice’s work, there are a number of books left to be explored, with the third season being based largely on The Vampire Lestat.

Now, there is a chance that the premiere of Mayfair Witches will lead to a few different teases and references but at the same time, we also have to be somewhat realistic here — the chances of us getting a whole flurry of news on Interview with the Vampire’s third-season premiere here soon are pretty slim to none. We do not expect it to be back until at least the first half of 2026, especially since AMC already has a Talamasca show that they will air later this year.

For the time being, the biggest thing that we can note about season 3 is that Louis will still be a major part — even if some parts of the focus will shift over to Lestat, the show will not be abandoning all the powerful stuff they have done so far.

