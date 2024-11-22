Interview with the Vampire spin-off The Talamasca: A new addition

We know that at some point in 2025, you are going to see a spin-off to Interview with the Vampire and also Mayfair Witches in The Talamasca. Now, why not share another bit of casting news?

According to a report from Variety, former Legends of Tomorrow star Maisie Richardson-Sellers is going to be a major part of the upcoming series. Her name is Olive and per the official description, she is “a beguiling and ambitious agent of the Talamasca, assigned to be Guy Anatole’s (Nicholas Denton) American handler. She is deft with information and a master of disguises in the old tradition of spy craft.”

Now, we have seen parts of the Talamasca sprinkled within both the vampire series as well as Mayfair Witches, so we know a good bit of who the organization is and what they represent. Yet, the logline for the series reminds us that it will “focus on the men and women responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, and other creatures scattered around the globe.”

In between the aforementioned Denton and Elizabeth McGovern of Downton Abbey fame, we know that this show is going to have some great performers at the center. To go along with that, you can also add Richardson-Sellers to the mix. One of the fun things about her on Legends of Tomorrow is that she was so great, she ended up playing multiple roles over time and the writers kept finding new uses for him.

Given that Mayfair Witches season 2 is premiering early next year, our hope remains that at some point in the early going here, some additional news about what lies ahead on this other show will start to come out. At the very least, this is what we are hoping for…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

