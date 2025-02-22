Paradise season 2: When will Hulu series start filming?

We know at this point that Paradise has been renewed already for season 2 — so with that, why not look ahead for a moment?

In general, we know that one of the big criticisms of premium cable / streaming television is that the wait between seasons is impossibly long. While we know that the industry strikes of 2023 have played a role in this to a certain extent, they can’t fully explain why Severance took three years to make season 2, or why Euphoria season 3 is just now filming. If you go too long between seasons, there is a fear that viewers will forget about you! It does not happen all the time, but it very well still can.

Luckily in this instance, it does appear as though the powers-that-be are thinking about this already, and it feels like Paradise season 2 could actually be coming at some point in 2026. According to a recent report from Variety, production for the Sterling K. Brown series is going to kick off at some point in the spring. We’ll get into more specific premiere-date news down the road, but we do tend to think that next year is easily attainable for the show at this point.

One other thing that we should go ahead and note is that starting on April 7, ABC is actually planning to air much of the first season. How that works remains to be seen with commercials, mostly because these episodes were not made with standard network run-times in mind. This at least does give you more confidence in the future, no? Clearly, this network thinks that they have a hit and want to do whatever they can to make it flourish.

