The Pitt season 1 episode 9 promo: Robby versus Langdon?

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Pitt season 1 episode 9 on Max in just a handful of days, are you ready for drama? Well, it appears as though we are going to get that through almost every single storyline.

Take, for starters, the issues within the waiting room, especially when it comes to that aggressive character played by Gotham actor Drew Powell. He demands to be seen and at this point, he’s basically told that if he does not stop his antics, he could eventually face legal repercussions. Is this going to be enough for him to properly change his mind?

What we do think this story is showing is how stressful life in the ER can be for some of these doctors, especially when you have patients who think that they are more important than everyone else who is there. Sure, this guy’s ailment may be serious, but it is not life-threatening in the same exact way as some other things that are going on.

As for what else lies ahead…

Well, the promo here signals that Robby is going to tell off Langdon for his treatment of Santos, feeling that he is going way too far with some of his “teaching” methods. We understand Langdon’s frustrations especially, and he doesn’t even know some of the accusations Santos is throwing out about him behind the scenes!

Also, apparently at one point in this episode we’re going to see Dr. Javadi try to ask someone out? There has to be a better way to do this than right in the middle of trying to treat a patient … right? Our cringe meter has officially broken already.

What do you think we are going to see at this point moving into The Pitt season 1 episode 9 when it arrives?

