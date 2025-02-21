The Pitt season 1 episode 9 spoilers: Santos, Langdon drama?

As we get ourselves set for The Pitt season 1 episode 9 on Max next week, it feels like you can be almost assured of some things. Take, for example, the idea that a lot of conflict will start to hit a fever pitch.

If there is one storyline in particular we are watching out for at this point, it has a lot to do with Santos and Langdon. After all, she thinks that he is up to something regarding the pills in the hospital — also, one other thing we’re aware of at this point is that she never keeps her thoughts to herself. She has been told to lay off, but do you think that she is really going to listen to that? It feels unlikely.

What also makes episode 9 rather fascinating is just how many stories have been left open at this point all across the board. Remember for a moment here that Collins has stayed at the hospital despite her miscarriage; she is trying to soldier on, but it does feel like at some point, we are going to get to a breaking point when it comes to that. Meanwhile, remember also that there is that dangerous young man David presumably still out there, and if he goes on a killing spree based on the information we know, it feels like that could be what causes Robby to crack.

Given that we are past the halfway point of the season so far, it does certainly feel like things are only going to get crazier as time goes on. The only advice that we can give here is to stay tuned, and prepare for your heart to be smashed to pieces. Odds are, it has been that way already…

