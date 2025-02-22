1923 season 2 spoilers: What Spencer really wants

We know that it has been an extremely long time coming, but the 1923 season 2 premiere is almost here! Are you ready for a congruence of a lot of different stories?

Well, over the course of the weeks ahead, we do believe that the final season is going to hand over the answers so many of us want. We already know that somehow, Jacob and Cara will be able to save the ranch. With that, are they going to have the help of Spencer and Alexandra along the way?

What has been really fun about Spencer’s journey is that despite the epic nature of it and his whirlwind romance, his end goal is actually rather simple. Here is some of what Brandon Sklenar had to say about that subject recently to Swooon:

He’s had a really difficult life, and he’s always fighting against something and fighting himself and resisting of love and and normalcy and routine. All he wants is to just be with her on that ranch and just, you know, go herd cattle and have a family.

In order to get all of this, of course, Spencer and Alexandra both have to find their way home, and that is not going to be easy. Do we think that is going to happen? Probably, and for good reason. After all, we tend to believe these two have a direct relation to John Dutton, and that’s why we spent so much time with them. There is definitely a chance that 1923 season 2 ends in a tragic way for at least one character or two, but we have a hard time thinking that it is going to be them when the dust actually settles.

What do you think that we are actually going to see take place on 1923 season 2?

