1923 season 2 premiere spoilers: Hints at the journey ahead

The 1923 season 2 premiere is coming onto Paramount+ in just over three weeks’ time, so how can we set the stage further? Well, our answer is clear: By sharing at least a little more intel all about what is coming up next!

After all, we certainly do think that at this point, the Yellowstone prequel has to hit the ground running. Just consider for a moment all the loose ends from season 1 that they are working to tie together. You have to figure out how to get Spencer back to the ranch, and that is without even considering the possibility that Jacob and Cara may die in their efforts to save it.

Below, you can check out the full 1923 season 2 premiere synopsis with other insight on what is ahead:

The winter brings new challenges and dangers for the Duttons; Spencer and Alexandra set off on separate journeys.

What does make this particular show different from the original show is pretty clear, mostly in that we rarely ever saw the Yellowstone Ranch in the colder months. The conditions here should add to the overall brutality that you see these characters engage in, as we imagine that there are going to be a lot of gun battles ahead.

While we do think that we are going to eventually see Spencer and Alexandra arrive in Montana, we also do not think that it is going to happen right away. By virtue of that, we do tend to think that there are going to be opportunities aplenty that we could end up seeing a show that is pretty epic in scope and full of various twists and turns. We know where some of the story ends, but getting there will be a big part of the fun.

