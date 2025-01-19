1923 season 2 trailer: Defend or die trying

We knew that something on 1923 season 2 was going to debut today during an NFL playoff game — yet, it emerged earlier than expected!

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see the latest comprehensive look at the prequel series, which is coming back with new episodes on Sunday, February 23. This is the final season for the Harrison Ford – Helen Mirren drama and by virtue of that alone, you have to know that there will be a lot of drama around every corner.

So what is the top story entering this chapter of the prequel? It has to be the fate of the ranch, given that Jacob and Cara Dutton both realize how much of it is currently in great peril. Yet, they are going to do whatever they can, and there is a reason why the show is operating under a “defend or die” mantra here. We do recognize thanks to the aforementioned Yellowstone that the place will eventually make it through all of this and yet, some major questions remain. Take, for starters, whether or not Jacob and Cara are even going to survive all of this. There is certainly a case to be made that Spencer and Alexandra make it back, Jacob and Cara die, and the ranch eventually passes to them.

Another all-important question to think about right now is just who will be the direct ancestors of John Dutton, though it does feel like Spencer and Alexandra are leading the charge here by a pretty wide amount. After all, there has been so much screen time focused on the two of them that honestly, it would be weird if they are not in that spot!

What are you currently the most eager to see moving into 1923 season 2 over at Paramount+?

Go ahead and share now in the attached comments! There are some more updates on the way here that we do not want you to miss.

